3 corn mazes where you can get lost this fall in North Georgia

If you're looking for some outdoor, family fun, there are a handful of corn mazes in North Georgia to try.

Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Uncle Shuck’s 15-acre large corn maze includes checkpoints to explore and can take from 30 minutes to two hours to complete. During October, “the dark rows” offers twisted trails of the cornfield with ghosts and ghouls at every corner. The pumpkin patch will also be open to pick pumpkins to take home.

When:

-Sept. 11-26: 4-10 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday;

-Oct. 1-31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday;

-Nov. 5-14: 4-10 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday

Where: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville

Tickets: $15 per person for corn maze; $20 per person for haunted trail; kids 4 and under are free

More info: uncleshucks.com



