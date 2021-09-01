3 corn mazes where you can get lost this fall in North Georgia

If you're looking for some outdoor, family fun, there are a handful of corn mazes in North Georgia to try.
Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Uncle Shuck’s 15-acre large corn maze includes checkpoints to explore and can take from 30 minutes to two hours to complete. During October, “the dark rows” offers twisted trails of the cornfield with ghosts and ghouls at every corner. The pumpkin patch will also be open to pick pumpkins to take home.
When:
-Sept. 11-26: 4-10 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday;
-Oct. 1-31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday;
-Nov. 5-14: 4-10 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday
Where: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville
Tickets: $15 per person for corn maze; $20 per person for haunted trail; kids 4 and under are free
More info: uncleshucks.com
Buford Corn Maze
This corn maze will open Sept. 4 and includes the maze, unlimited hayrides and several activities like the cornball slider, animal viewings and popcorn jumping pillow. The farm will also have a spooky haunted forest to visit in the dark.
When:
-10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6;
-Sept. 4-26: 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday;
-Oct. 1-31: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday;
-Nov. 5-14: 6-10 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Where: 4470 Bennett Road, Buford
Tickets: $16 per person for corn maze, $16 per person for haunted forest
More info: bufordcornmaze.com
Jaemor Corn Maze
The farm will have its main, larger maze along with a mini maze for a quicker visit, and a U-pick pumpkin patch opening Sept. 25. The farm will also have several fall activities including hayrides, a petting zoo, a pumpkin train, duck and tricycle races.
When:
-Sept. 11-25: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday;
-Oct. 1-25: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday;
-Oct. 30, 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6; 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7
Where: 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto
Tickets: $14 per person; kids 2 and under are free
More info: jaemorfarms.com/plan-your-visit/by-season/corn-maze
This article originally published in FCN sister paper Gainesville Times.