$33K Raised at Catoberfest

The Feral Cat Program of Georgia hosted its fourth annual fall fundraiser, Catoberfest, on Oct. 8 at Fowler Park in Cumming.

Attendees enjoyed more than 30 artists and vendors, multiple food trucks, and local DJ CNote. Through event sponsorships, concessions, an online auction, and an onsite, silent auction, the rescue group raised $33,000 making this year’s Catoberfest total the highest yet. The fall event is the only fundraiser hosted by the rescue group each year.

This year’s special guest was a white kitten named Dreamy. She was born at FCPGA headquarters with a condition that causes serious eye infections. “Dreamy Cookies” were sold at Catoberfest to help cover the kitten’s surgery and additional medical costs.

