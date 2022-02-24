4 events to try this weekend; Feb. 26-27

Here are a few events this weekend to try with family and friends.
Try a scavenger hunt or bingo game. Or take your pup to this celebration.
Family Scavenger Hunt at Halcyon
Here's how it works: Sign in at the Village Green tent to receive your first clue.
Solve the riddles to find your next location; then perform the tasks to receive your next clue!
You only need to purchase one ticket per family. Your ticket price includes a small family project you will complete at Board & Brush.
This is not a timed event. It should take about 1 - 1.25 hours to complete. Fun for all ages –
even for adults with no kids.
When: noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26.
Where: 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005
For more information, click here.
Family Bingo
Join us for Family Bingo every Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m. inside the Market Hall.
This event is free, and you'll have a chance to win small gift cards from our retailers and restaurants. All ages are invited to attend.
Dine at one of our Market Hall or full-service restaurants before, during or after bingo! Outside food or drink is strictly prohibited.
When: 4-5:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005
For more information, click here.
Petworking & CO. at Vickery Village
Let’s celebrate officially being a year old. Bring your pets by for Pooch Pancakes and Parfaits, giveaways, and a BARKcuterie board.
When: 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26.
Where: 5806 S Vickery St Ste J-11, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: petworkingvickery.com
Find them on Facebook here.
Local artists team up with Legends
Come out to see the more than 60 art pieces by 18 artists on display at Legends Distillery. The Cumming Arts Center has something to offer everyone: aspiring artists, weekend hobbyists, dedicated professionals, and art supporters. Come out and meet them Sunday.
When: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Rd, Cumming
Visit sawneeart.org for more information.