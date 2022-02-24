4 events to try this weekend; Feb. 26-27

Here's how it works: Sign in at the Village Green tent to receive your first clue.

Solve the riddles to find your next location; then perform the tasks to receive your next clue!

You only need to purchase one ticket per family. Your ticket price includes a small family project you will complete at Board & Brush.

This is not a timed event. It should take about 1 - 1.25 hours to complete. Fun for all ages –

even for adults with no kids.

When: noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26.

Where: 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005

For more information, click here.



