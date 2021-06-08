4 events you don't want to miss this week

Enjoy a movie on the green at Halcyon, participate in an off-road running experience, support Lovin’ Every Day Foundation or celebrate Queen Elizabeth's official birthday with these upcoming events.
Halcyon Movie on the Green
The first Halcyon Movie on the Green on Thursday, June with ‘The Croods - A New Age.’ The movie will begin at 8:55 p.m. Arrive early to pick a spot and enjoy food, beverages and treats from one of the 20 dining options. You are welcome to bring chairs or blankets. No outside food, drinks or balls allowed.
Where: 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005.
For more information, visit Halcyon Forsyth on Facebook: @VisitHalcyon.
Dirty Spokes Haw Creek Park
Description: This is a great single- and double-track off-road running experience.
The race will start in the parking lot (required for spacing) but will lead into the woods. The race will be run in a “clockwise direction.” The terrain is made up of a little bit of everything, rolling hills, single track, double track, rocks with some technical sections - tight and twisty but mostly super flowy. The course is beautiful and offers something for every runner.
When: 8 a.m., Saturday, June 12;
Where: Haw Creek Park, 2205 Echols Road, Cumming;
Register for the event here.
Lovin’ Every Day Foundation Wine & Whiskey Social
Please join us for a Wine & Whiskey social to benefit the Lovin’ Every Day Foundation. Lovin’ Every Day Foundation was created to inspire families with heart conditions by empowering them with the knowledge and resources needed to live an enriched today and brighter tomorrow. Learn more about the cause at www.lovineveryday.org. This will be an outdoor event.
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, June 12;
Where: The Reid Barn, 6844 Majors Road, Cumming;
Register for the event here.
Queen’s official birthday celebration
Legends Distillery is having a distillery tour at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12 with a special birthday cocktail to honor Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday. Afterward, residents can go to Wright’s Fish & Chips for a British “Chipnic.” There will be Union Jacks decorated and a life-size cutout of the queen for photos. People can tailgate, eat inside on the patio or bring a picnic rug. Crowns, tiaras and posh hats are encouraged!
-Legends Distillery is at 210 Industrial Park Dr., Suite A, Cumming, GA 30040
-Wright’s Fish & Chips is at 101 Colony Park Dr., Cumming, GA 30040