4 events you don't want to miss this week

Enjoy a movie on the green at Halcyon, participate in an off-road running experience, support Lovin’ Every Day Foundation or celebrate Queen Elizabeth's official birthday with these upcoming events.

Halcyon Movie on the Green

The first Halcyon Movie on the Green on Thursday, June with ‘The Croods - A New Age.’ The movie will begin at 8:55 p.m. Arrive early to pick a spot and enjoy food, beverages and treats from one of the 20 dining options. You are welcome to bring chairs or blankets. No outside food, drinks or balls allowed.

Where: 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005.

For more information, visit Halcyon Forsyth on Facebook: @VisitHalcyon.





Dirty Spokes Haw Creek Park

Description: This is a great single- and double-track off-road running experience.

The race will start in the parking lot (required for spacing) but will lead into the woods. The race will be run in a “clockwise direction.” The terrain is made up of a little bit of everything, rolling hills, single track, double track, rocks with some technical sections - tight and twisty but mostly super flowy. The course is beautiful and offers something for every runner.

When: 8 a.m., Saturday, June 12;

Where: Haw Creek Park, 2205 Echols Road, Cumming;

Register for the event here.