By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
4 places to hunt for Easter fun in Forsyth County
easter egg hunt stock
Photo by Gabe Pierce, Unsplash.

Grab your basket and your family and head out to one of these hoppin’ events in Forsyth County to find some eggs and make some memories.

 And, who knows, maybe you’ll spot the Easter Bunny.

EGGstravaganza 2022


warbington farms easter
Photo courtesy Warbington Farms.

Join Warbington Farms for an EGGstravagant day at the farm with an egg hunt, prizes and unlimited play in the Fun Park. The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance along with other festive characters.

Price: $11 for kids and $6 for adults. Tickets are sold at the gate.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 9, Sunday, April 10 and Saturday, April 16

Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming


For more information about this event, click here.

 

The Taste


Taste
The Taste kicks off the spring season with an Easter egg hunt. 30,000 eggs were filled with candy and toys this year, and children of all ages were welcome to collect as many as they could. - photo by Tracie Pike

Sample all your favorite local restaurants and make memories with friends and family at The Taste. There will be a kid’s zone, free entertainment, an Easter egg hunt and more. This event is free, but food samples will range from $1-4.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming


For more information about this event, click here.

The Annual Easter Event


collection easter
Photo courtesy The Collection.

Stop by Central Park to participate in an Easter egg hunt, balloon twister, face-painting, candy and live music.

When: Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16

Where: Central Park, 2300 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming 


For more information about this event, click here.

Hoppin' into Halcyon


halcyon easter
Photo courtesy Halcyon.

Head out to Halcyon to celebrate the spring season with an Easter egg hunt, petting zoos, photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts and live music.

Price: $15 per child. Adults do not need tickets. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Jesse’s House, a safe haven and therapeutic environment for adolescent girls in need.

When: 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, April 16

Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta


For more information about this event, click here