4 places to hunt for Easter fun in Forsyth County

Join Warbington Farms for an EGGstravagant day at the farm with an egg hunt, prizes and unlimited play in the Fun Park. The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance along with other festive characters.

Price: $11 for kids and $6 for adults. Tickets are sold at the gate.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 9, Sunday, April 10 and Saturday, April 16





For more information about this event, click here.



