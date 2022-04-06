4 places to hunt for Easter fun in Forsyth County

Grab your basket and your family and head out to one of these hoppin’ events in Forsyth County to find some eggs and make some memories.
And, who knows, maybe you’ll spot the Easter Bunny.
EGGstravaganza 2022
Join Warbington Farms for an EGGstravagant day at the farm with an egg hunt, prizes and unlimited play in the Fun Park. The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance along with other festive characters.
Price: $11 for kids and $6 for adults. Tickets are sold at the gate.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 9, Sunday, April 10 and Saturday, April 16Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
The Taste
Sample all your favorite local restaurants and make memories with friends and family at The Taste. There will be a kid’s zone, free entertainment, an Easter egg hunt and more. This event is free, but food samples will range from $1-4.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 16Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
The Annual Easter Event
Stop by Central Park to participate in an Easter egg hunt, balloon twister, face-painting, candy and live music.
When: Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16Where: Central Park, 2300 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.
Hoppin' into Halcyon
Head out to Halcyon to celebrate the spring season with an Easter egg hunt, petting zoos, photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts and live music.
Price: $15 per child. Adults do not need tickets. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Jesse’s House, a safe haven and therapeutic environment for adolescent girls in need.
When: 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, April 16Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
For more information about this event, click here