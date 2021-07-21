By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
5 events in Forsyth County to end July with a bang
Farm Animal Yoga

As summer starts to come to a close, here are a few events around Forsyth County to help you keep those dog days going and going and going.

Halcyon Happenings

Karaoke Night


Grab your friends and family to watch you take the stage, or green, for Halcyon's first-ever karaoke night. This event is for adults 21 and up to show off their vocals and have a good time.

When: 8-10 p.m. Thursday, July 22

Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta



Totally 80s Night

Halcyon is turning back the clock for 80s night on the green, like totally! You can be sure to enjoy a DJ spinning radical tunes, 80s trivia with prizes from Halcyon merchants, a costume contest, 80s cocktails and more. 

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 31

Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta


Farm Animal Yoga

Saturday morning yoga is a great way to open your heart and mind for the weekend, and it's even more fun with animals. This Ashtanga-based Vinyasa class is appropriate for all levels, so grab your comfy clothes and get ready to enjoy yoga. Participants must be age 10 or up.

Price: $35 per person

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 31

Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Pre-registration is required. Click here for tickets. 

Other events

Sunday in the Park

Join Talk of the Table for wine flights, charcuterie and live music by Acoustical Left for an evening you'll never forget. Make sure to bring your own chair as you enjoy time with family and friends over fine reds and whites. 10% of the entire day's proceeds will be donated to the Bald Ridge Lodge. 

Price: $25 per person 

When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 25

Where: The green at The Collection, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

Click here for more information.

Call 678-965-4003 for reservations. Payment is due at the time of reservation. 


City of Cumming Music Festival


Cumming Music Fest
On Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 music venue 37 Main and the City of Cumming will host the fourth annual City of Cumming Music Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds’ covered arena, located a 235 Castleberry Road.

The fourth annual music festival is back and bigger than ever with two days packed full of the nation's top tribute acts. Each day will festure different genres with tribute bands to Bruno Mars, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan and more. 

Price: Tickets start from $24.99. Admission is free for children under 12 until 5 p.m.

When: Noon to 11 p.m., July 24-25

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

Click here for tickets.