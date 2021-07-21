5 events in Forsyth County to end July with a bang

As summer starts to come to a close, here are a few events around Forsyth County to help you keep those dog days going and going and going.
Halcyon Happenings
Karaoke Night
Grab your friends and family to watch you take the stage, or green, for Halcyon's first-ever karaoke night. This event is for adults 21 and up to show off their vocals and have a good time.
When: 8-10 p.m. Thursday, July 22
Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Totally 80s Night
Halcyon is turning back the clock for 80s night on the green, like totally! You can be sure to enjoy a DJ spinning radical tunes, 80s trivia with prizes from Halcyon merchants, a costume contest, 80s cocktails and more.
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 31
Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Farm Animal Yoga
Saturday morning yoga is a great way to open your heart and mind for the weekend, and it's even more fun with animals. This Ashtanga-based Vinyasa class is appropriate for all levels, so grab your comfy clothes and get ready to enjoy yoga. Participants must be age 10 or up.
Price: $35 per person
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 31
Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Pre-registration is required. Click here for tickets.
Other events
Sunday in the Park
Join Talk of the Table for wine flights, charcuterie and live music by Acoustical Left for an evening you'll never forget. Make sure to bring your own chair as you enjoy time with family and friends over fine reds and whites. 10% of the entire day's proceeds will be donated to the Bald Ridge Lodge.
Price: $25 per person
When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 25
Where: The green at The Collection, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Click here for more information.
Call 678-965-4003 for reservations. Payment is due at the time of reservation.
City of Cumming Music Festival
The fourth annual music festival is back and bigger than ever with two days packed full of the nation's top tribute acts. Each day will festure different genres with tribute bands to Bruno Mars, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan and more.
Price: Tickets start from $24.99. Admission is free for children under 12 until 5 p.m.
When: Noon to 11 p.m., July 24-25
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
Click here for tickets.