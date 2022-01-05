5 events in Forsyth County to keep you busy: Jan. 8-21

Ring in the new year with some help from these rockin' local events.
From a unique family storytime to jamming out to Sir Elton John's greatest tunes to laughing your head off with a great drink, Forsyth County's got a little bit of something for everyone to start 2022 on the right note.
Note: Check websites for any changes due to COVID-19 cases.
Bring One for the Chipper
Join Keep Forsyth County Beautiful in recycling your Christmas tree after the holiday season. Trees can be dropped off at multiple locations until Jan. 29.
When: Through Jan. 29
Where: Click here to find a location near you, along with hours
“Forsyth County has recycled well over 100,000 Christmas trees since the county began participating in the ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program in 1994,” said Tammy Wright, environmental program manager. “All of the Christmas trees brought to us for recycling have either been placed in the lake as fish habitat or chipped into reusable mulch. We look forward to keeping trees out of landfills every year.”
To learn more about this event or KFCB, click here.
Show of Hands ASL storytime
Hang out with Tracey Varrone of the Brick and Ivy Studio for a storytime presented in American Sign Language and English. You and your child will be able to explore books, fingerplays, rhythm activities and more in this 45-minute storytime. Afterward, feel free to socialize with new friends until 3 p.m.
When: 1:15-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8;
Where: Post Road Library meeting room, 5010 Post Road, Cumming;
For more information about this event, click here.
Elton Live
If you're part of the Rocket Club, you won't want to miss Elton Live, a performance put on by the Ultimate Elton John Tribute Act, at Rosati's. Enjoy "the most complete and authentic reproduction of Sir Elton John's sound and stage performance in the world" along with great food and even greater company.
This is a ticketed event.
Price: $125 for VIP tables for four people; $25 for general admission;
When: 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8;
Where: Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub, 415 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming;
To purchase a ticket for this event, click here.
Let it Snow
Have snow much fun with Anna, Elsa and Olaf this winter season at Halcyon. This event will feature a meet and greet with the characters, snow in the Village Green, hot cocoa, coffee and hot toddies, and winter-themed crafts and entertainment.
This event is free, but cereal box donations are encouraged to help The Place of Forsyth Food Pantry.
When: Noon to 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17;
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta;
For more information about this event, click here.
Comedy and Cocktails
Join Legends Distillery for "another awesome evening of stand-up comedy" featuring a lineup of touring U.S. comedians that have performed at top festivals, on television and in major national and international clubs. They bring the laughs, so all you need to do is show up and have some fun.
This show is for residents 18 and older and may feature adult themes. Seating is first-come, first-serve.
Price: Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door;
When: 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21;
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Drive, Cumming;
For more information about this event or to purchase a ticket early, click here.