5 ideas for a night out with your someone special
Photo by Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash.

Make this Valentine's Day memorable by taking your special date-mate to an experience they'll never forget.

Here are some unique places for date night around Forsyth County that you don't want to miss out on.

Freedom Mill

Photo courtesy Freedom Mill.

What could be more romantic than ax-throwing? Stop by Freedom Mill to let out your inner Berserker together, shop, play some arcade games and maybe grab a beer at Freedom Brew & Shine on your way out.

Where: 2730 Spot Road, Cumming

Contact: 770-887-5200, find them online here, or on Facebook.

Keystone Escape Rooms

Photo courtesy Keystone Escape Rooms.

Take your date on a real-life puzzle adventure at Keystone Escape Rooms where you’ll be able to find hidden clues to escape a themed room. And even if you don’t escape, you’ll have memories to share for a lifetime.

Where: 580 Atlanta Highway, Suite 204B, Cumming

Contact: 470-239-8492, find them online here, or on Facebook.

Dice Goblin Games

Photo courtesy Dice Goblin Games.

Calling all geeks and gamers to the table! If you and your S.O. love tabletop, card or board games, check out Dice Goblin Games, a hobby shop that has a functional restaurant inside that’ll keep you playing all night long.

Where: 1532 Marketplace Boulevard, Cumming

Contact: 470-239-7309, or find them on Facebook.

Stoney J's Farm Winery

For an elegant evening out, peruse Forsyth County’s first family-owned and operated farm winery. Sample some wines privately or in Stoney J’s tasting room with a wood-fire pizza.

Where: 1506 Stoney Point Road, Cumming

Contact: 678-910-4146, find them online here, or on Facebook.

NOTE: Stoney J’s Farm Winery is only open Fridays through Sundays.

Stars and Strikes

Photo courtesy Stars and Strikes.

Strike out with love and on the lanes at Stars and Strikes featuring bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and a huge arcade full of games and prizes that’ll keep you busy for hours.

Where: 133 Merchant Square, Cumming

Contact: 678-965-5707, find them online here.