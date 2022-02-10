5 ideas for a night out with your someone special

Make this Valentine's Day memorable by taking your special date-mate to an experience they'll never forget.
Here are some unique places for date night around Forsyth County that you don't want to miss out on.
Freedom Mill
What could be more romantic than ax-throwing? Stop by Freedom Mill to let out your inner Berserker together, shop, play some arcade games and maybe grab a beer at Freedom Brew & Shine on your way out.
Where: 2730 Spot Road, Cumming
Contact: 770-887-5200, find them online here, or on Facebook.
Keystone Escape Rooms
Take your date on a real-life puzzle adventure at Keystone Escape Rooms where you’ll be able to find hidden clues to escape a themed room. And even if you don’t escape, you’ll have memories to share for a lifetime.
Where: 580 Atlanta Highway, Suite 204B, Cumming
Contact: 470-239-8492, find them online here, or on Facebook.
Dice Goblin Games
Calling all geeks and gamers to the table! If you and your S.O. love tabletop, card or board games, check out Dice Goblin Games, a hobby shop that has a functional restaurant inside that’ll keep you playing all night long.
Where: 1532 Marketplace Boulevard, Cumming
Contact: 470-239-7309, or find them on Facebook.
Stoney J's Farm Winery
For an elegant evening out, peruse Forsyth County’s first family-owned and operated farm winery. Sample some wines privately or in Stoney J’s tasting room with a wood-fire pizza.
Where: 1506 Stoney Point Road, Cumming
Contact: 678-910-4146, find them online here, or on Facebook.NOTE: Stoney J’s Farm Winery is only open Fridays through Sundays.
Stars and Strikes
Strike out with love and on the lanes at Stars and Strikes featuring bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and a huge arcade full of games and prizes that’ll keep you busy for hours.
Where: 133 Merchant Square, Cumming
Contact: 678-965-5707, find them online here.