5 pumpkin patches, corn mazes to get you in the fall spirit
pumpkins
Photo by Tim Mossholder, Unsplash

As the Halloween season approaches, people are scrambling to find the perfect jack-o'-lantern. But going to a pumpkin patch is much more than that; it’s a chance to spend time with friends and family and make cherished autumnal memories.

Picking out a pumpkin is an excellent way to support local farmers and get out in nature. Many farms also offer other fall activities like hayrides and corn mazes.

Below are some of the top pumpkin patches and corn mazes in and near Forsyth County. 

Warbington Farms

warbington farms
Photo courtesy of Warbington Farms.

What: Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride, fun park

Price: $13 with tax. Children 2 and under are free.

Where: 5555 Crow Road, Cumming

Contact: 770-889-1515, www.warbingtonfarms.com

Kinsey Family Farm

Kinsey WEB 1
Bennett Tramonte picks out pumpkins at the Kinsey Family Farm. Officials are encouraging safety for trick or treaters this Halloween. - photo by Autumn Vetter

What: Kinsey Family Farm is a great place to find the best fall and Halloween pumpkins. In addition to your typical orange pumpkins, there are decorative red, white, and green pumpkins. The farm hosts pumpkins ranging in size from the one-pound “Jack-Be-Little” to the 100-pound “Prize Winner” and everything in between. You can find pie pumpkins, gourds and local honey.

Where: 7170 Jot Em Down Road, Gainesville

Contact: 770-887-6028, www.kinseyfamilyfarm.com

Burt's Pumpkin Farm

burts pumpkin patch
Photo courtesy of Burts Pumpkin Farm.

What: Experience the fall season at Burt’s Farm in the secluded north Georgia mountains and see the sea of orange created by thousands of Burt’s pumpkins. Enjoy over two miles of scenery on our covered wagons pulled by our tractors through the farm property. According to the website, you can enjoy classic Burt's decor as well as gorgeous natural scenery throughout the ride.

Where: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville

Contact: www.shopburtsfarm.com

Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

uncle shuck's
Photo courtesy of Uncle Shuck's.

What: You will find a 15-acre corn maze, The Dark Rows, an outdoor haunted attraction open on Friday and Saturday nights in October, presented by Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. Pick out your favorite pumpkin and and kids can enjoy a kiddy maze, towering goat walk, tire mountain and more.

Price: $15 for the regular corn maze and activities; $20 for the haunted trail and activities; $25 for everything

Where: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville

Contact: 770-772-6223, uncleshucks.com

Buford Corn Maze

buford corn maze pumpkins
Photo courtesy of Buford Corn Maze.

What: Corn maze, haunted corn maze, hayride, pumpkins and more. 

Price: $16 for the corn maze and activities excluding pony rides; $16 for the haunted forest and activities excluding pony rides; $28 for everything excluding pony rides

Where: 4470 Bennett Road, Buford

Contact: bufordcornmaze.com