5 upcoming events in Forsyth County: Oct. 9-17

Here are some events happening around Forsyth County to help you make the most of the weekend and celebrate the start of spooky season.
Enjoy Halloween-themed cocktails with your witches, go on a ghost hunt at the library or celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with some yummy food.
See our list of events below.
Screen on the Green Movie Night
Warbington Farms is hosting an Outdoor Movie Night featuring your favorite creepy, kooky, mysteriously spooky, altogether-ooky family, “The Addams Family!” Bring a blanket or a lawn chair for a unique movie-viewing experience under the stars.
Price: $13
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming
Tickets will be available for purchase at the farm gate. Cash and credit only.
For more information about this event, click here.
Ghost Hunting 101
Get your scare on at the Hampton Park Library with a spooky seminar about ghost hunting techniques from the Southern Institute of Paranormal Research. Learn about the methods and technological devices used during paranormal investigations and then put that knowledge to the test with a hands-on ghost hunt in the library after hours. Registration is required. Adults only.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Where: Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road, Cumming
To register for this event, click here.
The Cuisine of Mexico
Local Hispanic-owned business Tacos & Tequilas will be talking about the cuisine of Mexico at the Post Road Library in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about typical meals in the different regions of Mexico, food staples found around a Mexican kitchen and traditional holiday foods. A tasting buffet will be included as part of the presentation, and participants can enjoy the program in English and Spanish. Registration is required as seating is limited. Adults only.
When: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10
Where: Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road, Cumming
To register for this event, click here.
Witches Night Out
It's time to eat, drink and be scary! Grab your favorite witches, put on your best costume and join Halcyon for a night full of hocus pocus. Enjoy a costume contest, DJ and games, Halloween-themed cocktails, special discounts at Halcyon's retailers and so much more. All proceeds from the event will go to The Place of Forsyth, which helps to provide daily essentials and assistance to Forsyth County residents in need.
Ladies and witches are encouraged to purchase a $10 raffle ticket for the chance to win a charcuterie and wine picnic for them and three friends, courtesy of Comfort and Company. The raffle is open now through Oct. 12, when winners will be announced ahead of Witches Night Out. Winners must be present at the event to claim their prize.
Price: $10
When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
To register for this event, click here.
Cumming Greek Festival
There's fun for the whole family at the Cumming Greek Festival with dancing, eating good food and of course, shouting "Opa!" Experience rich Greek culture with live entertainment, including traditional bouzouki, live music and energetic performances from a Greek dance troupe.
When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
Where: Saints Raphael, Nicholas and Irene Greek Orthodox Church, 3074 Bethelview Road, Cumming
For more information about this event, click here.