5 upcoming events to put on your calendar
Dakota Roos, Unsplash.

Summer loving might be happening too fast, but here are a few events around Forsyth County to help you relax, recharge and smell the roses. Or, smell the Italian food and antiques. 

Lakewood 400 Antiques Market

Photo courtesy of Lakewood 400 Antiques Market.

With over 475 booths filled with classic antiques, collectibles, unique home and garden decor, jewelry and art, you're sure to find something at the Lakewood 400 Antiques Market. Open one weekend a month, you don't want to miss out on searching for that priceless piece.

Price: $3, good for all weekend

When: July 16-18

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lakewood 400 Antiques Market, 1321 Atlanta Highway, Cumming

Contact: www.lakewoodantiques.com

Live music at Stoney J's Farm Winery

Tables were filled at Stoney J's on Friday, June 11, the first day of the business's three-day grand opening celebration. - photo by Ashlyn Yule

Do you know what goes great with wine and cheese? Some live music! Join Stoney J's Farm Winery for live music with guest artists Jason Bowen and James Patrick Morgan. And while you're at it, order a homemade wood-fire pizza to enjoy with friends and family. 

Price: Free

When: July 17 & 18

  • 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jason Bowen
  • 1-4 p.m. Sunday, James Patrick Morgan

Where: Stoney J’s Farm Winery, 1506 Stoney Point Road, Cumming

Contact: stoneyjswinery.com

Pinecrest Family Movie Night 

Photo courtesy of Pinecrest Academy.

You bring the chairs and blankets, and Pinecrest will bring the popcorn for an outdoor showing of Pixar's The Incredibles 2. A Kona Ice truck will also be on campus in case you or your kids need a frosty treat. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Price: Free

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22

Where: Pinecrest Academy, 955 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

Online: www.pinecrestacademy.org

Christmas in July 

Photo courtesy of 3 Oaks Farm.

Join 3 Oaks Farm and local artist BeeLoved for a Christmas in July experience you'll never forget. At the event you'll be able to enjoy hayrides, snacks, snow cones, arts and crafts, a photo-op with Santa and more. Make sure when you pay the parking fee to ask, "Are the reindeer here?" for two free activity tickets. 

Price: $20 parking fee, benefits Grit through Grace Ministries

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 24

Where: 3 Oaks Farm, 3565 Tallant Drive, Cumming

For more information click here.

Customer Appreciation Day Benefit 

Photo courtesy of Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant.

Stop by Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant to support its annual Customer Appreciation Day. The event will feature a complimentary buffet, live music and fun games for friends and family. Donations will be collected for Purple Pansies, a nonprofit that helps fund research to help end pancreatic cancer. 

Price: Free

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 25

Where: Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant, 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta

Donations for Purple Pansies are accepted at www.purplepansies.org. All proceeds go directly to Purple Pansies Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(3).