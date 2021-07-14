5 upcoming events to put on your calendar

You bring the chairs and blankets, and Pinecrest will bring the popcorn for an outdoor showing of Pixar's The Incredibles 2. A Kona Ice truck will also be on campus in case you or your kids need a frosty treat. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Price: Free

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22

Where: Pinecrest Academy, 955 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

Online: www.pinecrestacademy.org