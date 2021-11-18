6 upcoming events to help you celebrate holidays: Nov. 20-Dec. 4

While the weather is starting to get cold and sluggish, Forsyth County is still busy with holiday-themed events.
Check out some of the upcoming things to do and see in the next few weeks including a Turkey Day race, Menorah lighting and Christmas kick-off party.
Thanksgiving things
Turkey Day Tales
Bring the whole family for a time full of Turkey Day stories, songs and a puppet show all about Thanksgiving. All ages are welcome to attend the family-friendly program. Registration is not required, but space during the event is limited.
When: 11:15-11:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22
Where: Post Road Library, 5010 Post Road, Cumming
Gobble Wobble race
Work up an appetite by participating in the sixth annual Gobble Wobble 5K, 10K or 15K on Nov. 25 sponsored by North Georgia Running Co. This year's race will benefit United Way of Forsyth County. A kids' Fun Run is also available for kids 10 years and younger.
When: 6:45 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 25.
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Cumming
For more information or to sign up, click here.
Holiday happenings
Christmas tree lighting
Kick off the holiday season by visiting The Collection's tree lighting ceremony and Santa's workshop. This free event will include entertainment, live Christmas music, a North Pole Express train and balloon twisters.
When: 6-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Christmas at The Collection
Swing back around to The Collection every Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 19 to celebrate seasonal festivities. Hop aboard the North Pole Express Train and take photos with Santa before checking out the Festival of Trees exhibit next to Lenscrafters. The Festival of Trees will be hosting different trees decorated by non-profits in the area, along with hot chocolate, music and a craft fair.
When: 1-4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 19
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Chanukah celebration
Celebrate Chanukah at Halcyon with a neat and illuminating glow-in-the-dark theme. Games and giveaways will accompany a Menorah lighting ceremony, along with singing, music and refreshments.
When: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Holiday kick-off party
Meet Santa at Halcyon for a holiday fair with ornament making, face painting, caricatures and more. Tickets are not required for the event, but guests are encouraged to bring new toys to help stuff a firetruck with goodies to be donated to The Place of Forsyth.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta