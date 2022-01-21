7 events to keep you busy in Forsyth County: Jan. 21-29

While the weather is chilly, don't let it put a freeze on your weekend plans. Here are some neat events happening in and around Forsyth County to help you recharge, relax or learn something new.
From a mounted archery class to live music to trivia night, we've got you covered.
Check event websites in case of cancellation or rescheduling due to the rise in COVID-19 cases or inclement weather.
Mounted Archery clinic
Have you ever wanted to explore your inner cavalryman? Elizabeth Tinnan will teach you how to shoot a horse bow and safely introduce your horse to the sport at a weekend-long clinic. The classes will feature ground archery, loading drills, blind nocking and more.
"This is about building a solid foundation and providing a positive experience for you and your horse to begin your mounted archery journey." - Bentwood Equestrian Center
Please pack a lunch and arrive early to fill out forms. The clinic is open for beginner to advanced riders, and prior archery experience is not required.
Price: Click here to check the pricing for the clinic;
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23;
Where: Bentwood Equestrian Center, 3450 Bentwood Drive, Cumming;
To sign up for this event, click here. To learn more about Elizabeth Tinnan, click here.
Justin Borgman live
Jam out to some cool tunes with Justin Borgman as he busts out all the hits current and past.
When: 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22;
Where: Good ol' Days Bar and Grill, 419 Atlanta Road, Cumming;
For more information about this event, click here.
Grand Paradise live
Can't get enough of Styx? Head to Rosati's to catch Grand Paradise, the Premier Styx tribute band for some good music with friends and family.
Price: $75 for VIP tables for four people, $20 for general admission;
When: 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22;
Where: Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub, 415 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming;
For more information about this event, click here.
Weekly team trivia
Test your general trivia knowledge at Freedom Brew & Shine's Weekly Team Trivia. This event will feature prizes, craft beer and an awesome time with friends.
When: 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26;
Where: Freedom Brew & Shine, 2730 Spot Road, Cumming;
For more information about this event, click here.
How-To-Festival
Forsyth County Public Library’s How-To Festival is an event with a little something for everyone! Enjoy free, bite-size sessions with experts on a wide variety of topics. Come for one session and fill your brain a little, or stay the whole day and fill your brain a lot!
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29;
Where: Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Street, Cumming;
For more information about this event and to check out the different topics, click here.
Event reminders
Don't forget these upcoming events happening in Forsyth County! You'll be glad you didn't miss them.
Comedy and Cocktails at Legends Distillery
Price: Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door;
When: 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21;
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Drive, Cumming;
For more information about this event or to purchase a ticket early, click here.
Let it Snow at Halcyon
When: 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23;
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta;
For more information about this event, click here.