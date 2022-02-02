8 florists to help you pick out the perfect V-Day bouquet

No matter your partner's style, flowers are always an appreciated gift.
Show your love this year by checking out these local florists for all your flower needs.
Funky Mountain Flowers
Contact: 770-781-4616, find them online at funkymountainflowers.com, Facebook.
Location: 515 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 605 Cumming, GA 30041.
Heard's Florist
Contact: 770-887-2228, find them online here, or on Facebook.
Location: 110 Pirkle Ferry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040.
Coal Mountain Flowers
Contact: 770-889-4501, find them online here, Facebook.
Location: 2855 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040.
The Flower Post
Contact: 678-455-4566, find them online here, or on Facebook.
Location: 5833 S Vickery St Cumming, GA 30040.
Bonnie's Florist & Greenhouse
Contact: 770-781-4455, find them online here, or on Facebook.
Location: 212 Ingram Ave Cumming, GA 30040.
Flower Jazz
Contact: 678-341-9522, find them online at www.flowerjazz.net, or on Facebook.
Location: 1240 Buford Hwy Suite 120 Cumming, GA 30041.
JoAnn's Flowers & Gifts
Contact: 770-844-8296, find them on Facebook.
Location: 3401 Canton Hwy Cumming, GA 30040.
Cumming Florist
Contact: 470-695-7094, find them online here.
Location: 2300 Bethelview Rd Cumming, GA 30040.