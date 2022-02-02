By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
8 florists to help you pick out the perfect V-Day bouquet
valentines flowers stock
Photo by Nick Fewings, Unsplash.

No matter your partner's style, flowers are always an appreciated gift. 

Show your love this year by checking out these local florists for all your flower needs.

funky mountain flowers
Photo courtesy Funky Mountain Flowers.

Funky Mountain Flowers

Contact: 770-781-4616, find them online at funkymountainflowers.comFacebook.

Location: 515 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 605 Cumming, GA 30041.


Heard's Florist

Contact: 770-887-2228, find them online here, or on Facebook.

Location: 110 Pirkle Ferry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040.


Coal Mountain Flowers

Contact: 770-889-4501, find them online hereFacebook.

Location: 2855 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040.


The Flower Post

Contact: 678-455-4566, find them online here, or on Facebook

Location: 5833 S Vickery St Cumming, GA 30040.

bonnie's florist and greenhouse
Photo courtesy Bonnie's Florist and Greenhouse.


Bonnie's Florist & Greenhouse

Contact: 770-781-4455, find them online here, or on Facebook.

Location: 212 Ingram Ave Cumming, GA 30040.


Flower Jazz

Contact: 678-341-9522, find them online at www.flowerjazz.net, or on Facebook.

Location: 1240 Buford Hwy Suite 120 Cumming, GA 30041.


JoAnn's Flowers & Gifts

Contact: 770-844-8296, find them on Facebook.

Location: 3401 Canton Hwy Cumming, GA 30040.


Cumming Florist

Contact: 470-695-7094, find them online here.

Location: 2300 Bethelview Rd Cumming, GA 30040.