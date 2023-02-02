A once-in-a-lifetime “green comet” is making its way past the earth. Here’s how you can see it.

A glowing green comet zipped past the Earth during its elongated orbit around the sun 50,000 years ago. Now, it has finished that orbit and is again passing Earth, making it a once-in-a-lifetime sight for stargazers.

According to Francisco Guzman Fulgencio, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at the University of North Georgia, the C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet, nicknamed the “green comet,” will be most visible this week.

“Now it’s passing closest to us just across the plain where the earth is moving and it’s going away from us, but this week is the best time to see it with the naked eye,” Fulgencio said. “In 4-5 days you will need a telescope and in a few weeks you’ll need big telescopes.”

Comets have an orbit that is elongated, he said, so for most of their orbit they’re far away from the earth. This comet is unique in that its orbit is so elongated it hasn’t passed the earth in 50,000 years.

“It passed 50,000 years ago when there were Neanderthals on the earth,” Fulgencio said. “It’s very interesting because it has such a big elongation. Halley’s Comet, for comparison, has about a 70-year elongation.”