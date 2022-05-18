Annual Down & Derby event raises $125,000 for local charities

Between a sea of fabulous hats, dancing guests and fantastic food, the Rotary Club of Lanier-Forsyth was able to raise a gross amount of $125,000 for local nonprofits at the annual Down & Derby event.

According to President-Elect Carter Patterson, approximately 500 attendees participated in the silent auction, shot pellet guns at the rifle range and watched the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7.

The event was held at Dr. Michael Hogan’s house, a retired orthopedic surgeon, and net proceeds will benefit local charities such as Bald Ridge Lodge, CASA, Mentor Me, Jesse’s House, BADGE and Family Promise.

Lisa Burgess, event coordinator, said “nobody wanted [the event] to end” on Saturday.

“I think it was a really great day,” Burgess said. “We’re ready for the next year.”

“Each year, it gets better and better,” she said. “It’s definitely the best yearly event for the county. It’s the event you don’t want to miss.”

Burgess, who has coordinated the event for many years, said she’s always happy to see “repeat guests,” as well as new faces.

