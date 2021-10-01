Back in show business! Local talent to hit the stage this October with ‘Addams Family’ debut at School Street Playhouse

The School Street Playhouse is serving up laughs this Halloween with its upcoming musical featuring a favorite creepy, yet loving family.
BK Productions will present “The Addams Family” from Oct. 8-31 on the local stage, giving families the chance to come out and enjoy a lighthearted, fun night of song and dance to get in the spirit of the spooky season.
Producer Kathy Russell said the production is based on the macabre television sitcom that many remember from the 1960s. The show featured odd-ball parents Morticia and Gomez along with their morose daughter, Wednesday, and wacky son, Pugsley.
But in this production, the kids are all grown up, and Gomez quickly comes to a realization every father seems to dread — his daughter has fallen in love.
Wednesday, the princess of darkness, falls head over heels for a sweet young man from a “normal” family. The Addams decide to invite him and his parents over for dinner, and on that fateful night, their lives change forever.
“It’s about what people can see that’s normal,” Director Kyle Larsen said. “Here is this family that is this horror and macabre, yet their family is loving and has the perfect relationship between Gomez and Morticia. Whereas this other ‘normal’ family is coming in, and they don’t.”
Larsen has been directing, writing and starring in productions at the local stage since 2008, and she is excited to get back to the stage with this show. BK productions, much like performing arts shows everywhere, has been on hiatus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cast members said they are also happy to be back on the stage, excited for their first audience on Friday, Oct. 8.
Tommy Heaton and Kim Norton, who have taken part in local productions for several years, will lead the musical as Gomez and Morticia. The two said they can’t wait to see families coming out for what they said is a hysterical show.
“I’ve never seen ‘Addams Family,’ but I think for people wondering what it is, it’s actually just funny,” Heaton said. “It’s lots and lots of jokes and laughs. And there is not a spooky element that’s so spooky that you would feel funny bringing your child to it.”
Norton and Heaton agreed that the musical is lighthearted and fun from beginning to end, with an amazing cast and crew, dynamic music and dance and an impressive set.
“It’s just fun,” Russell said. “Fun, fun, fun.”
Guests can come out to see the show Thursdays through Sundays through Halloween, and tickets are on sale now at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com.
Shows run at 8 p.m. each night aside from Sunday matinees, which run at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for Sunday and Thursday shows and $35 for Friday and Saturday.