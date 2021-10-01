Back in show business! Local talent to hit the stage this October with ‘Addams Family’ debut at School Street Playhouse

The School Street Playhouse is serving up laughs this Halloween with its upcoming musical featuring a favorite creepy, yet loving family.

BK Productions will present “The Addams Family” from Oct. 8-31 on the local stage, giving families the chance to come out and enjoy a lighthearted, fun night of song and dance to get in the spirit of the spooky season.

Producer Kathy Russell said the production is based on the macabre television sitcom that many remember from the 1960s. The show featured odd-ball parents Morticia and Gomez along with their morose daughter, Wednesday, and wacky son, Pugsley.

But in this production, the kids are all grown up, and Gomez quickly comes to a realization every father seems to dread — his daughter has fallen in love.

Wednesday, the princess of darkness, falls head over heels for a sweet young man from a “normal” family. The Addams decide to invite him and his parents over for dinner, and on that fateful night, their lives change forever.

