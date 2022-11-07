This Barbecue competition is heading to the Cumming Fairground

More than 80 competition barbecue teams will soon head to the Cumming Fairgrounds for a day of food, live music and fun.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic will be open to the public at the fairgrounds, located at 235 Castleberry Road, where vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities and barbecue will be on hand. Admission and parking for the event is free.