This Barbecue competition is heading to the Cumming Fairground

More than 80 competition barbecue teams will soon head to the Cumming Fairgrounds for a day of food, live music and fun.
On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic will be open to the public at the fairgrounds, located at 235 Castleberry Road, where vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities and barbecue will be on hand. Admission and parking for the event is free.
The day before the public event, on Friday, Nov. 18, competition and amateur barbecue teams will report to the fairground.
Competitions will include a rib challenge, a Kansas City Barbeque Society and Georgia BBQ Championship-sanctioned competition and kids’ events for ages 6-10 and 11-15.
The event will benefit the Northeast Georgia Foodbank, which serves 14 counties, mobilizing more than 11 million pounds of food with the assistance of more than 200 partner organizations every year.
Donations to the food bank and Toys for Tots will be accepted by participating organizations.
For more information, go to ABSClassic.com.