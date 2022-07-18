Beautiful Lives Project brings together athletes, people with disabilities for softball game

The Beautiful Lives Project partnered with Triple Crown Sports to host a softball game at Fowler Park on Wednesday, July 13, that players will always remember.
Right before the Triple Crown Sports USA Nationals softball tournament began, The Field of Dreams event brought together elite high school players and community members with disabilities.
There was a wide range of residents taking part in the event, including individuals who are blind, those with autism and special needs, and they gathered for a day of fun and friendship on the field.
“The overall goal is giving people with disabilities opportunities to learn skills in sports,” said Bryce Weiler, co-founder and advocacy officer for the Beautiful Lives Project. “But the most important goal is showing that people who have disabilities can do anything that they want to in life if they are given opportunities.
“And also, really showing the athletes and coaches taking part that it’s important to give people with disabilities opportunities. Hopefully, when these athletes find a job, they’ll be willing to give people with disabilities chances to find employment.”
Story continues below.
Weiler, who is blind, said he was given his own opportunity to take part in sports that led him on a path to the founding of the Beautiful Lives Project, a nonprofit that gives people with disabilities a chance to take part in events they may not be able to otherwise.
He grew up listening to sports on the radio and fell in love, and this passion led him to the University of Evansville where he said Marty Simmons, former Aces basketball coach, gave him the opportunity to commentate on radio sports broadcasts.
“I am grateful every day for what Coach Simmons has allowed me to do, and it’s changed my life,” Weiler said. “And that’s what I try to do every day with our Beautiful Lives Project events — to help people who have disabilities find people who can help them to be successful and friendships that can last for a lifetime.”
Several of the 25 participants agreed that it was a special event. Not only did they have the chance to have fun during an otherwise rainy day, but they got to meet new people.
During the event, participants played on two different fields. On one, players with Triple Crown Sports taught softball techniques and skills with participants with conditions such as autism. Each with a glove on their hand, they played catch with softballs while chatting, getting to know one another and learning more about what it means to play on a team.
They also took breaks to take part in team-building activities, a Triple Crown Sports coach encouraging them to come up with secret handshakes and learn more about each player.
On the other field, a group of participants played beep ball, a softball game for blind players using a beeping ball and bases. During the game, everyone, whether they were blind or not, wore a blindfold to even out the playing field. But for some, the game turned out to be quite a challenge.
The crowd at Fowler Park roared with laughter when a batter landed the first hit and the other team’s outfields scrambled onto the ground, reaching their arms across the turf and looking for the beeping ball they admitted was much harder to find than they originally thought.
But overall, players said beep ball was a great opportunity to get some sense of what it may be like for someone who is blind to participate in sports.
During the day, players switched between fields to take part in both activities. Between the two, many of the parents who came to watch their kids play said they’re excited to see what friendships they walk away with after the day’s events.
Weiler said these events, which he hosts across the U.S., are meant to help with building friendships, instilling confidence and building a team. Most importantly, he hopes to host more events in Forsyth County and north Georgia to continue to show the community the importance of providing opportunities to those with disabilities.
The Beautiful Lives Project is currently looking for partners in the area like Triple Crown Sports to help host these events in the community. Those interested in helping to host an event can contact Weiler by emailing bryce@beautifullives.org.
To donate to the nonprofit, community members can visit www.beautifullives.org. Donations help to pay for events and sporting equipment.
“Someone might be different from you in the way that they dress or act or because they need different accommodations,” Weiler said. “But if you give them an opportunity, they will use that opportunity and try to give back what you have given them.”