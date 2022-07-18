Beautiful Lives Project brings together athletes, people with disabilities for softball game

The Beautiful Lives Project partnered with Triple Crown Sports to host a softball game at Fowler Park on Wednesday, July 13, that players will always remember.

Right before the Triple Crown Sports USA Nationals softball tournament began, The Field of Dreams event brought together elite high school players and community members with disabilities.

There was a wide range of residents taking part in the event, including individuals who are blind, those with autism and special needs, and they gathered for a day of fun and friendship on the field.

“The overall goal is giving people with disabilities opportunities to learn skills in sports,” said Bryce Weiler, co-founder and advocacy officer for the Beautiful Lives Project. “But the most important goal is showing that people who have disabilities can do anything that they want to in life if they are given opportunities.

“And also, really showing the athletes and coaches taking part that it’s important to give people with disabilities opportunities. Hopefully, when these athletes find a job, they’ll be willing to give people with disabilities chances to find employment.”

Story continues below.