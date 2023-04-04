This best-selling author is coming to Forsyth County this month

Local book lovers will have the opportunity to meet best-selling author Chitra Divakaruni at the Forsyth Conference Center on Tuesday, April 18, thanks to a book signing event hosted by the Forsyth County Public Library.



The book signing is one of several events hosted by the library system as part of Forsyth Reads Together, a community reading program sponsored by the library, its supporters, the Forsyth County Arts Alliance and the Forsyth County Community Foundation.

The reading program’s book selection for this year is “One Amazing Thing,” Divakaruni’s 2009 novel about nine people from different backgrounds who become trapped together for days by a massive earthquake. Together, they bond through storytelling as a way to help each other survive.

In a recent episode of a Forsyth County Public Library podcast, Divakaruni said she “wanted a situation where story becomes the most important thing.”

Thinking about what her characters would do in the midst of a natural disaster, she knew that was where they could share their own stories and connect with others who seemingly had nothing in common with them.