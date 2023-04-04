This best-selling author is coming to Forsyth County this month

Local book lovers will have the opportunity to meet best-selling author Chitra Divakaruni at the Forsyth Conference Center on Tuesday, April 18, thanks to a book signing event hosted by the Forsyth County Public Library.
The book signing is one of several events hosted by the library system as part of Forsyth Reads Together, a community reading program sponsored by the library, its supporters, the Forsyth County Arts Alliance and the Forsyth County Community Foundation.
The reading program’s book selection for this year is “One Amazing Thing,” Divakaruni’s 2009 novel about nine people from different backgrounds who become trapped together for days by a massive earthquake. Together, they bond through storytelling as a way to help each other survive.
In a recent episode of a Forsyth County Public Library podcast, Divakaruni said she “wanted a situation where story becomes the most important thing.”
Thinking about what her characters would do in the midst of a natural disaster, she knew that was where they could share their own stories and connect with others who seemingly had nothing in common with them.
Aside from meeting with locals and signing books, Divakaruni plans to talk with attendees about her love for storytelling and its importance in helping to make sense of the world.
She will also share some of her background as an writer, activist and teacher who has authored 21 books over the years. Divakaruni was born in Calcutta, India, where she received her bachelor’s before moving to the U.S. Her work has since also been published in 100 magazines and anthologies and translated into 30 different languages, according to a press release.
The book signing will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at the Forsyth Conference Center located at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Cumming. The event is free, and those interested can register for the event through the library’s website, www.forsythpl.org.
To get ready for Divakaruni’s visit, the library system is hosting other events leading up to the book signing, including a book discussion about “One Amazing Thing” at Post Road Library on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m.
Launched in 2008 to encourage literacy in the community, Forsyth Reads Together has brought several other big-name authors to the county in past years including Rick Bragg, Martha Hall Kelly, Dennis Lehane, Gregory Maguire and more, according to a press release.
“Forsyth Reads Together brings neighbors together to discuss the ways literature both reflects and influences our society,” Programming Manager Kim Ottesen said. “Reading ‘One Amazing Thing’ as a community gives us a chance to learn from each other and understand the people in our community more fully.”