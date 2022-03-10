‘Blow them away:’ Forsyth County special education students star in upcoming production of Annie Jr. at FoCAL Center

Lambert High School student Angela Clark will star in the production as Orphan Annie alongside Forsyth Central student Carter Martin playing as Daddy Warbucks. They both said they are incredibly excited to get the show started and sing and dance their hearts away for the audience.

“I like singing and dancing,” Angela said. “That’s my favorite.”

Carter said even just rehearsing for the production the last few months “has been awesome” as he has made more friends and gotten to take part in what he loves most — musicals.

“I am a musical person to a fault,” Carter said, explaining that his favorite musical of all time is “Mama Mia.”

Parents of the cast members have been even more excited to see their students up on the stage as part of this first Penguin Project production since FoCAL’s opening in December.

Kelly Fields, Carter’s mom and a special education teacher, said the Penguin Project is an “incredible program” that FoCAL Director Dawn Phipps spearheaded and specifically sought out for Forsyth students, “and it’s exactly what the mission of this place is — to continue education in a different format from the four walls of the classroom on a stage.”

Fields and Nori Clark, Angela’s mom, both agreed that they would never be able to find opportunities like this for their kids anywhere else in the community where they can take part in engaging and fun activities outside of the classroom.

“Specifically with this project, our kids would never have this opportunity in their local base schools,” Fields said. “They might try and maybe they might be on the tech team or whatever, but our kids are the leads. That would never happen.”

Taking part in rehearsals, Fields and Clark said FoCAL Center staff and leadership have pushed their kids and taught them everything they would need to know to take on the stage. But these onstage lessons have given them a confidence and skill set they can take with them anywhere.

Not only are they learning and making new friends, but they said their kids are having an amazing time working on this production. As soon as they walk into the center for rehearsal, Carter and Angela both immediately run up to the stage to get started.

“Just like other people, our kids have dreams,” Nori said. “This is my daughter’s dream.”