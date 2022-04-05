Boulder Dash 5K/10K set for April 23

The Boulder Dash 5K/10K race offers participants an incredible experience with spectacular views through an operational hard rock quarry. As you travel on foot, runners can see a working quarry face, ancient rock deposits and equipment used for processing the rock.
The F will be at the finish line of the Boulder Dash race. Patrons can enjoy family activities, live music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The 12th annual Boulder Dash is set for Saturday, April 23. Register at www.boulderdash5k.com.