Brickmont Johns Creek celebrates local veterans

Officials with Longleaf Hospice and Palliative Care and Brickmont of Johns Creek, a local assisted living center, held a special event for the center’s residents on Veteran’s Day, Thursday. Nov. 11.

During the special event, residents at the center who served in the military were individually recognized and awarded a miniature American flag, a certificate and a pin, while military spouses were each given a rose.

Along with handing out the gifts, volunteers also sang, read poems, lead prayers and gave thanks to those who sacrificed for the country.

“Today is Veterans Day. A lot of the time we have people serve in the military branches, and, aside from this day, they don’t really give thanks, they don’t appreciate you,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Turner, one of the volunteers. “I’ve been in the Army for nine years, and I know that without the sacrifices that came from the veterans here and the veterans all across the world, I may not be here in this position I am now.”

The ceremony also included a toast to all those that served, a set Missing Man table to honor those who never returned home and a table with pictures of residents or their family members who served in the military.