Calling all chocolate lovers: This weeklong tour through Dahlonega’s sweet side is back

Renowned for its wine country and nuggets of gold, Dahlonega is flaunting its decadent side next week with the return of the Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl.

Slated for March 1-7, the second annual event will place free samples in the hands of sweet-toothed visitors courtesy a dozen downtown restaurants and shopkeepers: Paul Thomas Chocolates, Dahlonega Fudge Factory, Kilwin’s Chocolates, Shenanigans Irish Pub, Bourbon Street Grille, Picnic Cafe and Dessertery, Capers on the Square, Connie’s Ice Cream Parlor, Corner Kitchen Deli, Crown and Bear, My Vintage Gypsy Teas and The Spice and Tea Exchange.

According to Sam McDuffie, director of tourism for Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Chamber and Visitors Bureau, each of the businesses are within walking distance of one another to ensure convenience and acquaintance with the “footprint of downtown Dahlonega.”



