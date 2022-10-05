Catoberfest is coming back. Here’s when you can go to support the FCPGA

Shop at vendor booths, eat yummy food from food trucks and win cat-rageous gifts at the Feral Cat Program of Georgia’s fourth annual fall fundraiser, Catoberfest.
Catoberfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way in Cumming.
Admission to this event is free, and guests will be able to shop from over 30 artist and vendor booths, listen to music by DJ CSharp, pick up some food from different food trucks and participate in a silent auction.
The silent auction will feature over 50 gifts ranging from original artwork, jewelry and gift cards.
Each year, the FCPGA receives hundreds of requests for help with unwanted cats and kittens from local animal control offices and individuals in the counties they serve.
According to the FCPGA, shelters are “currently experiencing more intakes than adoptions and are not equipped to care for sick, injured or pregnant cats.”
All proceeds from Catoberfest will go directly to the FCPGA to enable the organization to rescue more cats and kittens from overcrowded shelters, fostering and caring for them until they are adopted.
For more information about the FCPGA or Catoberfest, visit www.fcpga.org.