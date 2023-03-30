Celebrate Easter at these local events

For those interested in celebrating Easter with egg hunts and other community events, here is a list of Easter activities that are set to happen over the next two weekends.
Saturday, April 1
Lake Lanier Easter Egg Hunt
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Singleton Marine
5529 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA
Hoppin’ Into Halcyon
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Halcyon
6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA
EGGstravaganza
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Warbington Farms
5555 Crow Rd, Cumming, GA
Community Easter Egg Hunt
1 – 2 p.m.
St Paul United Methodist Church
404 Washington St NW, Gainesville, GA
Fill Your Easter Basket Shopping Event
1 – 3 p.m.
The Hamilton Alpharetta, Curio Collection by Hilton
35 Milton Ave, Alpharetta GA
Timberline Easter Egg Hunt
2 p.m.
7245 Valley Forest Dr, Cumming, GA
Easter Egg Hunt
5 p.m.
Lifeline Church
829 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming, GA
Sunday, April 2
Egg Hunt
2 p.m.
West Milford Farm
7938 Ball Ground Rd, Cumming, GA
Friday, April 7
EGGstravaganza
6 p.m.
Warbington Farms
5555 Crow Rd, Cumming, GA
Saturday, April 8
Easter at The Perfect Pigg!??
10 a.m.
The Perfect Pigg
6705 Little Mill Rd, Cumming, GA
The Annual Easter Event
1 – 3 p.m.
The Collection at Forsyth
410 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA
Easter Eggstravaganza
1 – 3 p.m.
Peachtree Ridge Park
3170 Suwanee Creek Rd, Suwannee, GA
Happy Easter Rockin’ Day Out
1 p.m.
Sweet & Sassy
410 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 342, Cumming, GA
South Forsyth Easter Egg Hunt
2 – 4 p.m.
Denmark High School
645 Mullinax Rd, Alpharetta, GA
Sunday, April 9
Bunny Brunch
Village Italian
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
5772 N Vickery St, Cumming, GA
Easter at Lanier Islands
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lanier Islands
7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA