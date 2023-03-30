By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Celebrate Easter at these local events
Easter egg events
For those interested in celebrating Easter with egg hunts and other community events, here is a list of Easter activities that are set to happen over the next two weekends.

 

Saturday, April 1


Lake Lanier Easter Egg Hunt

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Singleton Marine

5529 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA


Hoppin’ Into Halcyon

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Halcyon

6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA


EGGstravaganza

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Warbington Farms

5555 Crow Rd, Cumming, GA


Community Easter Egg Hunt

1 – 2 p.m.

St Paul United Methodist Church

404 Washington St NW, Gainesville, GA


Fill Your Easter Basket Shopping Event

1 – 3 p.m.

The Hamilton Alpharetta, Curio Collection by Hilton

35 Milton Ave, Alpharetta GA


Timberline Easter Egg Hunt

2 p.m.

7245 Valley Forest Dr, Cumming, GA


Easter Egg Hunt

5 p.m.

Lifeline Church

829 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming, GA


Sunday, April 2


Egg Hunt

2 p.m.

West Milford Farm

7938 Ball Ground Rd, Cumming, GA

Friday, April 7


EGGstravaganza

6 p.m.

Warbington Farms

5555 Crow Rd, Cumming, GA


Saturday, April 8


Easter at The Perfect Pigg!??

10 a.m.

The Perfect Pigg

6705 Little Mill Rd, Cumming, GA


The Annual Easter Event

1 – 3 p.m.

The Collection at Forsyth

410 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA


Easter Eggstravaganza

1 – 3 p.m.

Peachtree Ridge Park

3170 Suwanee Creek Rd, Suwannee, GA


Happy Easter Rockin’ Day Out

1 p.m.

Sweet & Sassy

410 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 342, Cumming, GA


South Forsyth Easter Egg Hunt

2 – 4 p.m.

Denmark High School

645 Mullinax Rd, Alpharetta, GA

 

Sunday, April 9

 

Bunny Brunch

Village Italian

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5772 N Vickery St, Cumming, GA

 

Easter at Lanier Islands

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lanier Islands

7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA