Chamber: Forsyth tourism on the rise

The local tourism industry is on the rise, according to information provided by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
In a news release, chamber officials released information from Explore Georgia, the state’s destination marketing organization, showing that in 2021, visitors spent more than $187.9 million on lodging, food and beverage, retail, transportation and recreation in Forsyth County.
The 2021 total is a 34.5% higher than 2020 and fifth out of 34 counties in the north Georgia region.
"Tourism helps offset taxes for our residents," said Forsyth Chamber Director of Tourism Joni Buford. "Think of visitors as temporary taxpayers. They come into our community, spend money with our local businesses and lodging properties, then leave those generated tax revenues behind to benefit our community while they return to theirs."
Per the release, in 2021, Forsyth generated $41.3 million in labor income and $12.6 million in state and local tax revenues, employed 1,588 people and generated enough tax revenue to save each household more than $140 annually on state and local taxes.
Discover FoCo, a project by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, has been working to promote local tourism, including hosting a panel discussion with local leaders as part of National Travel and Tourism Week in May, where several speakers said they wanted to see Forsyth become a destination rather than a pass-through between Atlanta and north Georgia.
For more information on Discover FoCo, go to DiscoverFoCo.com.