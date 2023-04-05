Check out these events to celebrate Easter weekend

For those interested in celebrating Easter with egg hunts and other activities, here is a list of community events scheduled for Easter weekend:
Friday, April 7
EGGstravaganza
6 p.m.
Warbington Farms
5555 Crow Rd
Cumming
Saturday, April 8
Easter at The Perfect Pigg!??
10 a.m.
The Perfect Pigg
6705 Little Mill Rd
Cumming
The Annual Easter Event
1 – 3 p.m.
The Collection at Forsyth
410 Peachtree Pkwy
Cumming
Easter Eggstravaganza
1 – 3 p.m.
Peachtree Ridge Park
3170 Suwanee Creek Rd
Suwanee
Happy Easter Rockin’ Day Out
1 p.m.
Sweet & Sassy
410 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 342
Cumming
South Forsyth Easter Egg Hunt
2 – 4 p.m.
Denmark High School
645 Mullinax Rd
Alpharetta
Sunday, April 9
Bunny Brunch
Village Italian
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
5772 N Vickery St
Cumming
Easter at Lanier Islands
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lanier Islands
7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy
Buford