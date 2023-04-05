By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Check out these events to celebrate Easter weekend
Easter egg events
For those interested in celebrating Easter with egg hunts and other activities, here is a list of community events scheduled for Easter weekend:

Friday, April 7

EGGstravaganza

6 p.m.

Warbington Farms

5555 Crow Rd

Cumming

 

Saturday, April 8

Easter at The Perfect Pigg!??

10 a.m.

The Perfect Pigg

6705 Little Mill Rd

Cumming

  

The Annual Easter Event

1 – 3 p.m.

The Collection at Forsyth

410 Peachtree Pkwy

Cumming

 

Easter Eggstravaganza

1 – 3 p.m.

Peachtree Ridge Park

3170 Suwanee Creek Rd

Suwanee

 

Happy Easter Rockin’ Day Out

1 p.m.

Sweet & Sassy

410 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 342

Cumming

 

South Forsyth Easter Egg Hunt

2 – 4 p.m.

Denmark High School

645 Mullinax Rd

Alpharetta

 

Sunday, April 9

 

Bunny Brunch

Village Italian

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5772 N Vickery St

Cumming

 

Easter at Lanier Islands

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lanier Islands

7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy

Buford