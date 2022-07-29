Check out this new place to see sunflowers in Forsyth County

Nestled between the neighborhoods and lake houses sits a quiet field in north Forsyth bathed in the hot sun, buzzing bees and thousands of vibrant yellow sunflowers.
Henderson’s Lakeside Farm, established in the 1930s and starting business in 2022, has opened up its sunflower field on Pilgrim Mill Road to residents.
Make sure to stop by this weekend to snap some pretty pictures and pick up a few flowers to brighten your home. Sunflowers will be back the first week of October for pictures and u-pick opportunities in the fall.
Check back online or in our midweek paper on Aug. 3 to hear about the history of the farm, some Henderson family memories and how they planted their sunshiny field.
When: 8 a.m. until dark Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31
Where: Henderson's Lakeside Farm, 3055 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming
For more information about Henderson's Lakeside Farm, visit their Facebook or website.