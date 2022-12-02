Christmas events light up Forsyth. Here's where to go to get your holiday fix

Forsyth County is bursting at the seams with Christmas events to help you make this holiday season merry and bright.

From a Christmas parade downtown to a live nativity to holiday markets, we’ve got a little something for everyone to stay cool this Yule.



Sounds of Sawnee holiday concert

What: Forsyth County’s community band of 29 years will be hosting a Christmas concert. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

When: 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2

Where: Cumming City Center amphitheater, 423 Canton Road in Cumming

Price: Free

Halcyon Holiday Magic

What: Welcome Santa to Halcyon and kick off the holidays with live entertainment, goodies to take home for the kids, ornament-making and photos with Ole’ Saint Nick himself.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta

Price: Please bring new toys to donate to The Place Holiday House in lieu of tickets.

City of Cumming Christmas Festival

What: Line the streets with friends and family to view a magical parade full of lights, candy and holiday cheer. A tree lighting ceremony will top off the evening, complete with s’mores, vendors and hayrides through the Christmas lights.

When: 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road in Cumming

Price: Free

The Gibson Co. Christmas Market

What: Shop from local vendors, listen to live music, pick up free popcorn and check out a mobile petting zoo at this weekend-long event.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4

Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming

Price: Free

Live Christmas play

What: See a live re-telling of the Christmas story by traveling back in time to Bethlehem, Israel over 2,000 years ago. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and warm blankets as the play is outside.

When: 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: WildeWood Farm, Inc., 5150 Oak Grove Circle in Cumming

Price: Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Pokémon League Christmas Blast Tournament

What: Stop by this event for all ages if you love Pokémon and Christmas. Decks will be provided if you do not have one.

When: 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10

Where: Kapow! Comics, 540 Lake Center Parkway Suite 108 in Cumming

Price: Free



Grinch Candy Cane Hunt

What: Help the workers at Warbington Farms keep an eye on the grumpy, green Grinch who has a penchant for holiday mischief.

When: Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Candy cane hunts will be from 1-3 p.m.

Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road in Cumming

Price: $10 per person. Kids 3 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the farm.

Jingle Jog & Fun Run

What: Get in the holiday spirit by running through the City Center and possibly winning an award for race times, best costumes, decorated strollers and most festive.

When: 8 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Road in Cumming

Price: $40 for the 5K run/walk. Tickets can be purchased here.