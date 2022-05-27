City of Cumming holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

While others were preparing for barbecues, vacations and long weekends, veterans, family members and local officials came together to remember why Memorial Day is celebrated.

On Friday, May 27, the city of Cumming hosted the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the city’s Veterans War Memorial, which featured speakers, patriotic songs, a memorial wreath presentation and dedications on the city’s avenue of flags, which have been donated by family members of deceased veterans.

“The flags of our nation you will see dedicated and flown today will have been donated by the family members of deceased veterans who served in the United States military,” said Retired U.S. Army/Georgia National Guard Col. Dennis Brown, a former Forsyth County commissioner and emcee of the event.

“Some of the flags are flown for soldiers killed in action, some for those who served in times of war, some for prisoners of war and still others for those that served in times of peace, all of whom earned the honor of a military funeral at their passing in acknowledgment of their service to the United State of America.”