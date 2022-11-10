City of Cumming's annual Veterans Day ceremony moved to Fairgrounds

The City of Cumming announced its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, has been moved to the covered arena at the Cumming Fairgrounds due to inclement weather.

The event is usually held every year at Veterans War Memorial to honor those who have served the U.S., and local veterans visit to pay their respects to soldiers from many U.S. overseas conflicts.

It is planned and organized each year by one of three veterans organizations in Forsyth County, and this year, it will be hosted by Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

“It is my honor and privilege to represent the more than 200 members of Chapter 1030 as the community joins together on this Veterans Day to pay tribute to the men and women of Cumming and America who served in peace-time and in war to keep our great country free,” said Gary Goyette, chapter president.

The ceremony will be open to everyone in the community, and parking will be available at the Cumming Fairgrounds.

For updates or more information, visit the City of Cumming’s Facebook page.