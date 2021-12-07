City’s annual Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer

Hundreds of Forsyth County residents lined Tribble Gap Road to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, catch some candy and perhaps catch a glimpse of Santa riding on a fire truck.



The Fourth Annual City of Cumming Christmas Parade & Festival was on Saturday, Dec. 4 and was the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

The parade started with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office leading the line of lit-up floats and cars, followed up by the Forsyth Central High School’s Flash of Crimson Marching Band and city of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow.



