City’s annual Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer

Hundreds of Forsyth County residents lined Tribble Gap Road to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, catch some candy and perhaps catch a glimpse of Santa riding on a fire truck.
The Fourth Annual City of Cumming Christmas Parade & Festival was on Saturday, Dec. 4 and was the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.
The parade started with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office leading the line of lit-up floats and cars, followed up by the Forsyth Central High School’s Flash of Crimson Marching Band and city of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow.
Brumbalow said that, prior to the parade, he built a Polar Express float so that children with special needs could ride down the street with him and Santa.
“I actually got [the float] finished the morning of the parade, and the boys absolutely loved it,” Brumbalow said. “The smile on kids’ faces is why I love the Christmas parade so much.”
Smiles were prevalent on every face over the weekend as families were also able to enjoy the tree-lighting event and festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds after the parade. Due to the pandemic, the festival was canceled last year.
Some participants in the parade included Georgia Highlands Medical Services, the Forsyth County Fire Department, Sawnee Ballet Theatre Inc., and the Forsyth County Jeepers.