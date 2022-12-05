City’s annual parade ushers in holiday season

Christmas was in full swing this weekend as hundreds of Forsyth County residents lined up in downtown Cumming to watch local officials and friendly-faced strangers give out candy, celebrate the holidays and pull carefully lit parade floats down the road.

The fifth annual City of Cumming Christmas Parade & Festival took place on Saturday, Dec. 3 and was the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

The parade started with Forsyth Central’s Flash of Crimson Marching Band leading the charge behind deputies from the sheriff’s office, playing wintery tunes and setting the seasonal scene.

Local officials such as Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman, City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Cumming Police Chief David Marsh were on hand.

“The parade was a big hit once again this year,” Brumbalow said. “The excitement when kids see Santa in the parade is what it’s all about. I love the small town feeling you get.”

Santa was also in attendance, of course, and finished the parade by waving to children from atop an antique fire truck.

Check out pictures from the parade below.