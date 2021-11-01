Congregation Beth Israel, Chabad of Forsyth begin course on how to beat antisemitism

Community members gathered at the Cumming Recreation Center on Wednesday, Oct. 27, for the first of a four-part course on how to beat antisemitism in the U.S. with positivity and pride.

Hosted by Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad of Forsyth, the course is free to any interested residents, and leaders from throughout Forsyth County came out Wednesday to show support for the course.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley, Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden and Board of Commissioners Chair Cindy Jones Mills gave opening remarks before the beginning of the session.

“When Rabbi Levi [Mentz] invited me to attend tonight, it was a very easy: Yes,’” Bearden said. “Yes, we want to outsmart antisemitism. We want all children, all families, to feel a part of the Forsyth County Schools family. And we can make that happen when we all come together, regardless of what we believe, regardless of what we look like or where we came from.”

FCS has worked closely with Mentz, of Congregation Beth Israel, and plans to make the course available to the county’s high school students.

“My staff and I stand ready to work shoulder-to-shoulder with all of you to ensure we do outsmart antisemitism,” Bearden said.