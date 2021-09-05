County to hold annual mental health summit on Thursday at Local Church Forsyth

Forsyth County will hold its annual suicide prevention and mental health summit on Thursday, Sept. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Local Church Forsyth.

While mental health is often not talked about, Board of Commissioners Chair Cindy Jones Mills said, now more than ever, it’s important for the community to come together and lead the discussion.

“There is so much stigma that goes with mental health, and there is such a sharp uptick because of the pandemic,” Jones said. “We weren’t in a good place to begin with, but we’re in a much worse place [now].”

With many students now coming out of isolation and heading back to school for the first time in over a year, Mills felt it was important to focus this year’s summit on kids’ mental health.

Event organizers worked with Full Circle, a ministry serving families with teens and young adults, to put together a panel about five kids and young adults to share experiences with their mental health and speak more about why counseling and resources are so important in schools.

Other speakers who will take the stage alongside the panel Thursday night include Lisa Schneider, the Nursing Behavioral and Mental Health Director at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; Karin White, Forsyth County Schools’ Lead School Social Worker and Mental Health Coordinator; and Kevin Tanner, Forsyth County Manager and the Chair of the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission.

Full Circle’s counseling team will also take part in the roundtable discussion.

Community members can attend the event in person or online at http://fb.me/e/wmn9NZOI.

Local Church Forsyth, where the event will be held, is located at 3105 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming.