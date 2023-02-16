Couples, county celebrate Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies at Probate Court

Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day as the Forsyth County Probate Court offered free marriage ceremonies to celebrate the holiday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, several couples took part in the free ceremonies, which Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko said her schedule included “almost … a full day” of “I do’s,” according to a county news release.

“I had heard several people that had delayed their wedding due to the pandemic or because of current economic conditions, and I wanted to provide a service for them to be able to get married,” said Judge Weeks-Marisko. “It’s an exciting way for our office to get to help other citizens of our county, and it’s an honor for me to be a special part of each of these couples as they begin their new life together.”