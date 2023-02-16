Couples, county celebrate Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies at Probate Court

Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day as the Forsyth County Probate Court offered free marriage ceremonies to celebrate the holiday.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, several couples took part in the free ceremonies, which Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko said her schedule included “almost … a full day” of “I do’s,” according to a county news release.
“I had heard several people that had delayed their wedding due to the pandemic or because of current economic conditions, and I wanted to provide a service for them to be able to get married,” said Judge Weeks-Marisko. “It’s an exciting way for our office to get to help other citizens of our county, and it’s an honor for me to be a special part of each of these couples as they begin their new life together.”
One of the couples, Sarah and Milton Yeska-Stacul, said they were worried about a “courthouse wedding” but felt it was “definitely worth it because you can make [your ceremony] special in your own way.”
“It seemed like it was kind of a group effort for everyone in this county to make [our ceremony] feel special for us,” Sarah Yeska-Stacul said in the release, “and for that, we’re grateful.”
She said she only found out about the free ceremonies when she went to pick up the couple’s marriage license.
Along with the weddings, the Forsyth County government also celebrated with a dance hosted by senior services at Sexton Hall Enrichment Center.
“Music filled the Sexton Hall Enrichment Center as family members, friends and couples took the stage, dancing the afternoon away,” the release said. “Many sat back and caught up with one another over plates of food, good drinks and laughter.”