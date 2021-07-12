Cumming Arts Center opens new exhibit featuring member artists, plans for big end-of-year events

Marilyn DeCusati, a member of the SAA and a jewelry and fiber artist, said the gallery will feature four different rotations this year, each with a different curator. The current exhibit is this year’s second rotation. The first was held in May.

John Kirkpatrick, who is an abstract expressionist painter, curated the current exhibit, bringing in different elements to make the art pop out from the walls.

“I wanted to bring the art out with sort of a 3D effect, so when you see it, it’s not just up on the wall,” Kirkpatrick said. “Now, you get a feel for it.”

To help do this, he placed other pieces that fit in with the various works. For example, onlookers can find a vase full of blooming orange and blue flowers underneath one of Kirkpatrick’s paintings featuring the same colors.

A horse saddle is also displayed near one standout oil painting by Art McNaughton which depicts His Horse is Thunder, a native American who previously served as the president of Sitting Bull College, formerly Standing Rock College.