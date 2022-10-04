Cumming City Center announces inaugural community concert

The Cumming City Center will soon host one of its first major public events.

On Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Cumming City Center will host Pink Floyd tribute band Interstellar Echoes for the inaugural community concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, located at 423 Canton Road, city center officials announced in a news release. Admission and parking at the city center are free.

“For our inaugural community concert, we wanted a group that would have far-reaching appeal for a lot of different generations,” said Jennifer Archer, City Center Property Manager. “Pink Floyd is one of those all-time great, iconic type of bands, and after we discovered Interstellar Echoes, who have a large fanbase throughout Georgia and are known for their great respect of Pink Floyd, we thought this would be an amazing opening act for the Lou Sobh Amphitheater.”