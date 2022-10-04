Cumming City Center announces inaugural community concert

The Cumming City Center will soon host one of its first major public events.
On Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Cumming City Center will host Pink Floyd tribute band Interstellar Echoes for the inaugural community concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, located at 423 Canton Road, city center officials announced in a news release. Admission and parking at the city center are free.
“For our inaugural community concert, we wanted a group that would have far-reaching appeal for a lot of different generations,” said Jennifer Archer, City Center Property Manager. “Pink Floyd is one of those all-time great, iconic type of bands, and after we discovered Interstellar Echoes, who have a large fanbase throughout Georgia and are known for their great respect of Pink Floyd, we thought this would be an amazing opening act for the Lou Sobh Amphitheater.”
According to the release, “Interstellar Echoes pride themselves on accurately reproducing the sounds, sights, and lore of this global music icon. The group goes to great lengths to provide a meticulously researched, fully immersive, live experience consisting of classic staples, as well as deep cuts that will please even the most die-hard Pink Floyd fans."
Cumming-native Chris Cauley, owner of Four Carsons Entertainment, which has partnered with the city center for the concerts, was instrumental in bringing the show to the city center.
“This will be a fantastic inaugural concert for the beautiful Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center,” Cauley said in the release. “You can’t go wrong with a classic like Pink Floyd, and Interstellar Echoes is one of those tribute bands who put in the research and hard work to truly honor and pay homage to the iconic original. I think audiences of all ages in my hometown will have a blast at this concert!”
Along with the concert, a variety of food and beverage trucks will be on site.
The concert is one of several events at the Cumming City Center that weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the center will host the Cumming City Center Fall Pop-Up Market, the Forsyth County Fire Department Trunk or Treat Event and the Second Annual American Cancer Society Lantern Parade.
The pop-up market will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature clothing, accessories, jewelry and more. Along with the market, there will also be family-friendly activities, including cupcake decorating, a pie-eating contest, a hayride and live music.
The trunk or treat event will feature games, educational activities, candy and more. The FCFD is looking for businesses to participate in the event, and those interested can sign-up here.
The lantern parade will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature illuminated lanterns to be purchased in honor of cancer survivors of in memory of a loved one to float on the city center’s reflecting pool. For more information about the lantern parade, email Rena.Pendley@cancer.org.