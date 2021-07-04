Events
News
Coronavirus Updates
Life
Sports
Obituaries
Opinion
Magazines
Newsletters
Fountain's Food Adventures
Cumming City Center
Classifieds
Puzzles
FCN Contests
Videos
Non-Profit Guide
Calendar
A new place to fly drones opens in Forsyth County
2 burned in boat fire on Lake Lanier, transported to Grady hospital
Forsyth County, other residents give feedback during townhall for Georgia’s legislative redistricting
Kapow! Comics and Games re-opening at new location in Cumming
Forsyth GOP to host cookout with candidates on Friday
Kemp issues final public health emergency order for COVID-19
Pinecrest Academy loosens COVID-19 restrictions ahead of 2021-22 year
‘They are suffering, so we are suffering’: Local woman tells story of family’s struggle in India
School district no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated staff
Forsyth County offering COVID-19 vaccines May 13 by appointment or walk-up
Cumming Fireworks 2021
Check out these sights from Cumming's Fourth of July steam engine parade
‘You have to believe in yourself’: Young mother graduates with highest GPA from Mountain Education Charter High School
How these teens helped stock The Place of Forsyth’s pantry
Enjoy live music, join a family dance party or create a unique sign at Halcyon this weekend
Forsyth Central High School
Lambert High School
North Forsyth High School
South Forsyth High School
West Forsyth High School
Pinecrest Academy
Horizon Christian Academy
Other sports news
Denmark High School
2021 ALL-COUNTY BOYS FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Isaac Osifo, West Forsyth
2021 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Riley Jones, South Forsyth
Baseball: Sims, Bednar one-hit Vandy to capture national title
Ashway: Hot competition at the US Olympic track trials
2021 ALL-COUNTY BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Harrison Kim, West Forsyth
Ronda Rich: A well dressed Kodak memory
Mike Tasos: Memories of past Fourth of July celebration stick with me
Sudie Crouch: I’ll take quality over these not so great fakes
Ronda Rich: Country music and the memories it brings to mind
Dick Yarbrough: Republican party needs to get it together
