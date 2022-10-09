Cumming Greek Festival returns Oct. 14-16

A taste of Greece is coming back to Forsyth County.
Saints Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church, located at 3074 Bethelview Road, is hosting the Cumming Greek Festival Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16 at the church. Admission and parking are free.
“Join us for a unique opportunity to experience the rich Greek culture,” festival officials said in an announcement. “We’ll once again have continuous live entertainment, including traditional bouzouki and other live music, and energetic performances from our very own Greek dance troupe!"
The festival will be open 3-9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday.
The weekend’s festivities will include a market with vendors, Greek food and wine and dancing.
“There’s fun for the whole family here at the Cumming Greek Festival,” the announcement said. “Not only is there singing, dancing and shopping, there’s also a place for the kids to enjoy themselves.”
For those who don’t have a lot of time or want to avoid crowds, the festival also offers a drive-thru service, where meals can be brought directly to visitors’ vehicles.
For menus and more information, go to CummingGreekFestival.com/.