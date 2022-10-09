Cumming Greek Festival returns Oct. 14-16

A taste of Greece is coming back to Forsyth County.

Saints Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church, located at 3074 Bethelview Road, is hosting the Cumming Greek Festival Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16 at the church. Admission and parking are free.

“Join us for a unique opportunity to experience the rich Greek culture,” festival officials said in an announcement. “We’ll once again have continuous live entertainment, including traditional bouzouki and other live music, and energetic performances from our very own Greek dance troupe!"



