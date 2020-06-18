Cumming Music Fest coming back on July 18

While many music festivals have been canceled this summer, for the third year in a row, the Cumming Music Fest will be held at The Cumming Fairgrounds.

Joe White, of 37 Main, a rock café with locations in Buford and Gainesville that has handled the last two music fests, said this year’s edition would happen on Saturday, July 18 and feature 12 bands from around the country.

“Everybody’s pumped,” White said. “You know, you always have some that are just a little more hesitant, but I would say it’s in the 1% for us. We’ve had everybody just wanting to get back from our employees to our bands, so everyone’s ecstatic to I guess feel like it’s real life again or a little bit of normalcy is coming back.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival will look “a little bit different,” White said, and take precautions including that “there will be social distancing in place, we’ll set a cap to how many tickets we’ll sell, all of our staff will have face masks on, we’ll have sanitation stations placed throughout, just literally meeting every single one of the C.D.C. guidelines and going above and beyond that too to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Like previous years, the performers will be tribute acts to some of rock’s biggest legends like Damage Inc. (Metallica), Led Zepagain (Led Zeppelin), Appetite For Destruction (Guns ‘N Roses), Mock of Ages (Def Leppard) and Back In Black, an AC/DC tribute band whose lead singer “was almost picked to be AC/DC’s [new] singer before they decided on Axel Rose.”

“Six of the bands are from across the country, so this is not like some local fest,” White said. “We’re bringing in the heavy hitters. One that we’re focusing on is Queen Nation. These guys are from Los Angeles, and I mean, it is Freddie Mercury incarnate. They are spot on. Everyone will love them.”

White said the event will be kid-friendly and welcome to the whole family.

“This is an event that you can educate your kids on some of the biggest rock icons that we’ve ever had,” White said. “I know our venue doesn’t really allow that because we’re 21-and-up, but this is a perfect experience for the mom or dad looking to do that, too.”

Within days of making the announcement, White said more than 1,000 tickets had already been sold.

Early admission is $15 until June 29, then the price will bump up to $25 through July 13. After that, including at the door, tickets will be $35. Kids 12 and under will not have to pay admission before 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.