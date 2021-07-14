Cumming Music Fest returning to fairgrounds for two days of music

For the fourth year, tribute acts to some of rock, country and pop’s biggest acts will be coming to the Cumming Fairgrounds.
On Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 music venue 37 Main and the City of Cumming will host the fourth annual City of Cumming MusicFestival at the Cumming Fairgrounds’ covered arena, located a 235 CastleberryRoad.
“This is an all-ages music festival, so bring the kiddos to enjoy a day out of the house with live music, food trucks and more,” said Joe White, with 37 Main. “The concerts take place inside the beautiful, open-air arena located at the Cumming Fairgrounds. This year, we're bringing you some really cool activities to do between the bands, ax throwing along with a selection of unique vendors just to name a few.”
Gates will open at noon for the Saturday concert and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Both shows will end at 11 p.m.
Saturday will feature tribute bands playing the hits of Bruno Mars, Linkin Park, Justin Timberlake, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blink 182 and the Foo Fighters, while Sunday will include tributes to Journey, Elton John, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Joan Jett and Pink Floyd, which will include the Interstellar Echoes laser show, a “performance with stadium-style lasers that take you on a musical journey of the Pink Floyd catalog.”
Along with the music, food trucks, axe-throwing, contests and more will also be at the festival.
Rock 100.5’s Southside Steve will be at the fairgrounds for the July 25 concert with contests, prizes and concert tickets.
Tickets for both nights and more information can be found at 37Main.com.
Admission will be free for kids 12 and under until 5 p.m. on both days, and there will be in-and-out passes to allow attendees to leave and re-enter the fairgrounds.