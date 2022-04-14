Cumming Music Festival returning to fairgrounds this summer

The 5th annual City of Cumming Music Festival presented by 37 Main is returning to the Cumming Fairgrounds this summer.
What: A two-day music festival presented by 37 Main featuring tribute acts to some of rock’s biggest legends. There will also be food trucks and backyard games.
When: noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 23, and 1-10 p.m., Sunday, July 24.
Saturday, July 23: The City of Cumming Music Festival will feature tributes to the Eagles, Tom Petty, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Bob Seger, The Black Crowes, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Grateful Dead and Billy Squier.
Sunday, July 24: Jackyl takes over the Cumming Fairgrounds. To purchase tickets to Jackyl, click here.
The Sunday lineup will be announced soon.
The Cumming Fairgrounds is at 235 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040.