Don’t know what to do with your old cell phone or computer? Here’s where you can recycle old tech

There is an estimated 350 million metric tons of unrecycled electronic waste on Earth and this month, residents in Forsyth County are being encouraged to do their part in reducing the negative impact on the planet.
Old and unused laptops, computers, cell phones and other electronic devices are all considered e-waste and can have negative impacts on the environment if disposed of improperly.
Many components and materials used in electronics are non-biodegradable. If they end up in landfills, they can release toxic chemicals into the soil and water, leading to potentially harmful impacts.
With Earth Day approaching, local AT&T branch locations are encouraging the community to gather up old and unused electronic devices for proper disposal and recycling to mitigate potential negative environmental impacts.
“One issue we’re focused on is helping to reduce the mounting problem of electronic waste, or e-waste,” said AT&T Director of Global Environmental Sustainability Roman Smith. “Each year, consumers upgrade to the latest technology with less than 20% of electronics being recycled. That’s why we’re asking customers to drop off old devices at select retail locations.”
From now until April 30, community members are invited to bring old tech and electronics to the AT&T building at 906 Market Place Blvd. in Cumming for proper recycling.
“For every pound of e-waste donated, we’ll contribute [$1] to The Nature Conservancy,” said Smith.
The Nature Conservancy is an environmental nonprofit focused on conservation of critical land, maintaining a clean water supply, and building ecology-conscious cities.
Forsyth County offers year-round e-waste recycling services at its recycling center at 351 Tolbert St. in Cumming. There is a small fee for recycling old electronics there. Go to https://www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Recycling-Solid-Waste/Recycling-Centers for more information.