Don’t know what to do with your old cell phone or computer? Here’s where you can recycle old tech

There is an estimated 350 million metric tons of unrecycled electronic waste on Earth and this month, residents in Forsyth County are being encouraged to do their part in reducing the negative impact on the planet.

Old and unused laptops, computers, cell phones and other electronic devices are all considered e-waste and can have negative impacts on the environment if disposed of improperly.

Many components and materials used in electronics are non-biodegradable. If they end up in landfills, they can release toxic chemicals into the soil and water, leading to potentially harmful impacts.

With Earth Day approaching, local AT&T branch locations are encouraging the community to gather up old and unused electronic devices for proper disposal and recycling to mitigate potential negative environmental impacts.