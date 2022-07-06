‘Dreams do come true:’ Literacy Forsyth, Teacher Reuse Exchange partner to open new location, offer new services to community

Denise Carleton decided during the Covid-19 pandemic to rent a storefront for Teacher Reuse Exchange, a nonprofit she founded to give used school supplies to local teachers and keep them out of landfills.

“I just decided to go for it and rent a space,” Carleton said. “I said I’ll figure out funding.”

And with this new space, she said the organization immediately started to receive an abundance of donations, with books, supplies and other treasures being delivered to them from as far as Villa Rica. And hundreds of teachers came out to shop each month for supplies they would normally spend an average of $350-$1,000 of their own money on.

But despite this success, Carleton couldn’t find enough funding to keep the space open.

That was when she became a board member for Literacy Forsyth, a nonprofit serving Forsyth families with educational programming. Carleton said she hoped to partner with them to offer them a physical space while keeping the Teacher Reuse Exchange, or TRE, store running.

Now, just a few months later, that partnership has become a reality.

Together, the nonprofit and Literacy Forsyth hosted a grand opening and open house on Thursday, June 30, for a new joint location at 101 Meadow Drive, Suite 2T in Cumming, inviting locals and community leaders to see the space for the first time.

“Dreams do come true,” Carleton said.

