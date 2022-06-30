Enjoy a parade, fireworks for the Fourth of July

This weekend, North Georgia offers multiple opportunities to gaze at fireworks in the name of American independence. The city of Cumming is having it’s annual parade followed with a day of fun and fireworks.

Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade

The annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 4.

The parade starts at the Forsyth Central High School for floats and Webb Street for steam engines and continuing down Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road to the Cumming Fairgrounds (235 Castleberry Road).

The Cumming Fairgrounds will host a fun-filled evening from 4-10 p.m., with fireworks display to begin at 9:30 p.m. The celebration includes music, alcohol, food and vendors. Visit www.cityofcumming.net or cummingfair.squarespace.com for more information or follow the City of Cumming on Facebook.

When: Parade is at 10 a.m., gather at the fairgrounds at 4 p.m., and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., July 4

Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

How much: Free

More info: cummingfair.squarespace.com

57th annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Hosted by the Paul E. Boling American Legion Post 7, the all-day event features free hamburgers and hot dogs as well as food trucks, a splash pad and DJ. Fireworks begin at dusk. In the event of rain, the celebration will be rescheduled for Sept. 3.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 2

Where: Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

How much: $10 per car

More info: gainesvilleamericanlegion.org

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

When: 10 p.m. July 2-4

Where: Paradise Beach, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

How much: $14.99 per person

Find more info here.



