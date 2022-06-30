Enjoy a parade, fireworks for the Fourth of July

This weekend, North Georgia offers multiple opportunities to gaze at fireworks in the name of American independence. The city of Cumming is having it’s annual parade followed with a day of fun and fireworks.
Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade
The annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 4.
The parade starts at the Forsyth Central High School for floats and Webb Street for steam engines and continuing down Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road to the Cumming Fairgrounds (235 Castleberry Road).
The Cumming Fairgrounds will host a fun-filled evening from 4-10 p.m., with fireworks display to begin at 9:30 p.m. The celebration includes music, alcohol, food and vendors. Visit www.cityofcumming.net or cummingfair.squarespace.com for more information or follow the City of Cumming on Facebook.
When: Parade is at 10 a.m., gather at the fairgrounds at 4 p.m., and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., July 4
Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
How much: Free
More info: cummingfair.squarespace.com
57th annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Hosted by the Paul E. Boling American Legion Post 7, the all-day event features free hamburgers and hot dogs as well as food trucks, a splash pad and DJ. Fireworks begin at dusk. In the event of rain, the celebration will be rescheduled for Sept. 3.
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 2
Where: Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
How much: $10 per car
More info: gainesvilleamericanlegion.org
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands
When: 10 p.m. July 2-4
Where: Paradise Beach, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
How much: $14.99 per person
Find more info here.
Dahlonega Fourth of July Parade and Celebration
The festivities begin with a patriotic parade on the downtown square followed by a concert in Hancock Park, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.
When: 11 a.m. to dusk July 4
Where: 465 Riley Road, Dahlonega
How much: Free
More info: dahlonega.org
Celebrate Braselton Festival & Fireworks
The event features food trucks, a patriotic parade and concert on the Braselton Town Green. Fireworks begin at dusk.
When: 5-9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Downtown Braselton
How much: Free
Find more info here.
Freedom Fest
The Edge Church’s annual Fourth of July features food trucks, live music, a bounce house, obstacle course and fireworks at dusk.
When: 6 p.m. to dark on July 4
Where: The Edge Church, 4115 Price Road, Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: facebook.com/myedgechurch