Fall means fun in Forsyth. Check these upcoming local events.

Fall is quickly approaching, and with that, comes all the fun events in Forsyth County. Check some of them out below and visit ForsythNews.com for more upcoming events.





IPRA Rodeo

The IPRA Rodeo is an annual Labor Day weekend event. The show features bull riding, bare back riding, barrel racing, cowgirl breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping and saddle bronc riding.

The Rodeo will be at the Cumming Fairgrounds covered arena at 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3; and at 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Cumming Fairgrounds is at 235 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040. Visit cummingfair.squarespace.com for more information.





Cumming Art Fest

The Cumming Art Fest, a two-day art-lovers extravaganza, is planned at 10 a.m., Sept. 17-18 at the Cumming City Center. For more information, visit www.cummingcitycenter.com and @cummingcitycenter on Facebook and Instagram. The Cumming City Center is at 423 Canton Rd, Cumming, GA 30040





Cumming Greek Festival

The Cumming Greek Festival is returning October 14, 15, and 16, with free on-site parking, a new festival layout, expanded hours, and updated dining service offerings. Visit the festival for a unique opportunity to experience the rich Greek culture. There will be live entertainment, including traditional bouzouki and other live music, and energetic performances from a Greek dance troupe. Saints Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church, 3074 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040. Visit cumminggreekfestival.com for more information.





Cumming City Center Fall Market

The City Center is partnering with tenant, Pieces and Peaches, to offer a seasonal fall pop-up market at 10 a.m., Oct. 22.

Presented every fall, winter and spring, the City Center Market will allow up to 100 local businesses and artisans the chance to bring in unique and high-quality items in a range of categories, such as home wares and décor, fashion and accessories, and gift and food items.

The family-friendly market will be set in a festival-like atmosphere with live music and other entertainment, as well as games and activities for kids, in addition to the various vendor booths.

For more information, visit www.cummingcitycenter.com and @cummingcitycenter on Facebook and Instagram.

The market opens at 10 a.m. The Cumming City Center is at 423 Canton Rd, Cumming, GA 30040.







