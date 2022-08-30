Fall means fun in Forsyth. Check these upcoming local events.

Fall is quickly approaching, and with that, comes all the fun events in Forsyth County. Check some of them out below and visit ForsythNews.com for more upcoming events.
IPRA Rodeo
The IPRA Rodeo is an annual Labor Day weekend event. The show features bull riding, bare back riding, barrel racing, cowgirl breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping and saddle bronc riding.
The Rodeo will be at the Cumming Fairgrounds covered arena at 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3; and at 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4.
The Cumming Fairgrounds is at 235 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040. Visit cummingfair.squarespace.com for more information.
Cumming Art Fest
The Cumming Art Fest, a two-day art-lovers extravaganza, is planned at 10 a.m., Sept. 17-18 at the Cumming City Center. For more information, visit www.cummingcitycenter.com and @cummingcitycenter on Facebook and Instagram. The Cumming City Center is at 423 Canton Rd, Cumming, GA 30040
Cumming Greek Festival
The Cumming Greek Festival is returning October 14, 15, and 16, with free on-site parking, a new festival layout, expanded hours, and updated dining service offerings. Visit the festival for a unique opportunity to experience the rich Greek culture. There will be live entertainment, including traditional bouzouki and other live music, and energetic performances from a Greek dance troupe. Saints Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church, 3074 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040. Visit cumminggreekfestival.com for more information.
Cumming City Center Fall Market
The City Center is partnering with tenant, Pieces and Peaches, to offer a seasonal fall pop-up market at 10 a.m., Oct. 22.
Presented every fall, winter and spring, the City Center Market will allow up to 100 local businesses and artisans the chance to bring in unique and high-quality items in a range of categories, such as home wares and décor, fashion and accessories, and gift and food items.
The family-friendly market will be set in a festival-like atmosphere with live music and other entertainment, as well as games and activities for kids, in addition to the various vendor booths.
For more information, visit www.cummingcitycenter.com and @cummingcitycenter on Facebook and Instagram.
The market opens at 10 a.m. The Cumming City Center is at 423 Canton Rd, Cumming, GA 30040.
Cumming Country Fair & Festival
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival is back for 2022 at the Cumming Fairgrounds. It will run from Oct. 6 and continue through Oct. 16. The Cumming Fairground is at 235 Castleberry Road. Pets, coolers, alcohol and outside food or drinks are not allowed in the Fairgrounds.
Fair patrons are welcome to bring strollers, wheelchairs, and chairs for concerts. Hours are 4-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight, Saturday; 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday.
This year’s concert performers will be Sawyer Brown on Friday, Oct. 7, Tyler Farr on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Joe Nichols on Thursday, Oct. 13. All concerts will begin at 8 p.m., and will have no fees other than admission to the fair.
For more information, call 770-781-3491, visit Cummingfair.net or follow the city of Cumming on Facebook.
The Cumming Fairgrounds is at 235 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040.
House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction
Benefitting the American Cancer Society, The House of Four Scythes Haunted House will be open for 15 nights this fall.
The attraction will be open for all 11 nights of the Cumming Country Fair & Festival along with the last two weekends of Oct.
The last two weekends will feature the Clown Maze the Carnival of Screams.
The last two weekends will also feature the American Cancer Society’s midway and festival which will include vendors, food trucks, music, and much more. 7-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 7 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday; 6-9 p.m., Sunday.
For more information visit: www.fourscytheshaunt.com. You can also find them on Facebook or Instagram page for all the updates on the Haunted House.
The Cumming Fairgrounds is at 235 Castleberry Rd., Cumming, GA 30040.