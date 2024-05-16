By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
New road safety plan highlights which dangerous roads need to be fixed around Forsyth County
05152024DANGEROUS INTERSECTIONS
A recent traffic study labeled the intersection at Bluegrass Lakes and McFarland parkways the fourth most accident-prone county-maintained intersection in Forsyth County. - photo by Daniel Dotson
The recent adoption of a Forsyth County Local Road Safety Plan is expected to lead to infrastructure improvements geared toward reducing the number of traffic accidents on local roads.