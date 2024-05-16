The recent adoption of a Forsyth County Local Road Safety Plan is expected to lead to infrastructure improvements geared toward reducing the number of traffic accidents on local roads.
New road safety plan highlights which dangerous roads need to be fixed around Forsyth County
Latest
-
Here's where the most car wrecks happen on Forsyth County roads
-
FCN exclusive: Sheriff Freeman, wife hit by alleged undocumented drunk driver in south Georgia
-
Update: new details about crash that shut down Ga. 400, injured 3
-
Sheriff Freeman gives new details about what happened at Little Mill Middle when a student allegedly brought a loaded gun on campus