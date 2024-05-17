BOC sets new date to hear possible solution for mental health concerns in Forsyth County

After a vote to dissolve the formerly approved Mental Health Advisory Committee, the Board of Commissioners voted to form a staff-directed stakeholder group to present possible solutions for mental health services in Forsyth County.
