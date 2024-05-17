By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
BOC sets new date to hear possible solution for mental health concerns in Forsyth County
05172024NEW MENTAL HEALTH GROUP
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during a meeting on Thursday, May 16. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
After a vote to dissolve the formerly approved Mental Health Advisory Committee, the Board of Commissioners voted to form a staff-directed stakeholder group to present possible solutions for mental health services in Forsyth County.